 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles breaks tradition with Rishi Sunak's appointment

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III reportedly broke royal tradition as he met the new prime minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace.

The room, named after a visit by Tsar Nicholas I from Russia in 1844, is typically used to host ambassadors and other events.

Located on the ground floor, the room is not used to meet with the new prime ministers as the Queen preferred a more private space for the matter.

Dr Nigel Fletcher, a political historian told The Telegraph: “His Majesty chose the 1844 room for the meeting instead of the late Queen’s audience room on the first floor.”

“I would imagine the King’s use of the 1844 room, where he now seems to hold all his audiences, reflects the fact the audience room was part of his late mother’s private apartments,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift haters ripped over ‘Anti-Hero’ criticism: ‘Leave her alone’

Taylor Swift haters ripped over ‘Anti-Hero’ criticism: ‘Leave her alone’
Meesha Shafi to star alongside Hasan Minhaj in upcoming film ‘Mustache’

Meesha Shafi to star alongside Hasan Minhaj in upcoming film ‘Mustache’

Meghan Markle has banned caffeine for Prince Harry ‘cold turkey’

Meghan Markle has banned caffeine for Prince Harry ‘cold turkey’
Meghan Markle accuses Google of stereotyping black women

Meghan Markle accuses Google of stereotyping black women
WATCH Taylor Swift rap to Eminem's hit song

WATCH Taylor Swift rap to Eminem's hit song
Prince Harry 'comfortable' with watching The Crown: 'Based on truth'

Prince Harry 'comfortable' with watching The Crown: 'Based on truth'
Prince Harry urged to 'never take a penny' from Netflix

Prince Harry urged to 'never take a penny' from Netflix
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her mornings with beau Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her mornings with beau Vicky Kaushal
King Charles looks more ‘relaxed’ meeting Rishi Sunak than Liz Truss

King Charles looks more ‘relaxed’ meeting Rishi Sunak than Liz Truss
King Charles, Diana drama on ‘The Crown’ defended: 'Sensationalism sells!'

King Charles, Diana drama on ‘The Crown’ defended: 'Sensationalism sells!'
'Not the way to make movies': James Cameron on Marvel, DC movies

'Not the way to make movies': James Cameron on Marvel, DC movies

Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 mln

Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 mln