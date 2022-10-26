‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of ‘running’ after their paymasters from Netflix.



Royal commentator and contributor Angela Levin issued these claims in her new piece for Sky News.

She made the admissions in reference to the ‘traumatizing’ experience of walking behind a coffin and admitted, “It deserves compassion, even though it happened 25 years ago.”

At the same time however, she also slipped in a jibe against Prince Harry, for his ‘shifting priorities’ and added, “Yet the forthcoming fifth season of The Crown so painfully recreates the last days of Diana’s life, with the dreaded funeral procession - which will be agony for Harry and other royals to watch - saved for season six.”

“It’s hard to believe that Harry would want to work for such a company. Shouldn’t he have behaved honourably, walked away and returned the money?”

“But not when his and Meghan’s thirst for money is never quenched.”

“For the last year or so he and Meghan have been working on a documentary for Netflix with emphasis on her first year of their married life.”

“It has stirred concerns that the couple might use it as yet another opportunity to criticise senior royals.” But “Queen Elizabeth’s death seemed to have jolted Harry’s conscience and he requested some ‘inappropriate’ parts be removed, but Netflix, who is believed to have offered the couple nearly $100 million, stayed firm.”