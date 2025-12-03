'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist Donyelle Jones breathes her last

Donyelle Jones, 'So You Think You Can Dance' star, dies at age 46

So You Think You Can Dance contestant Donyelle Jones died Tuesday at age 46 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Her family shared the news of her passing on her official social media account.

"Today at 8:34am, Donyelle Denise Wilson, transitioned," The obituary read. "A wife. A daughter. A sister. A friend. And a warrior who kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here."

The Spirited alum was diagnosed with stage 3C breast cancer around a decade ago. She endured a double mastectomy, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and the ‘harsh reality of metastatic breast cancer’.

Despite the challenges she continued to inspire everyone through her work and her spirit.

"Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile. #GIWMA," they added.

Fans first met Jones in 2006 when she appeared on the show So You Think You Can Dance.

She finished in third place in season 2 behind Travis Wall and winner Benji Schwimmer.

Her performances drew attention to her for her power and grace.

Jones remained a fan-favourite long after the show ended.

She then ventured into acting.

Her movie credits including Be Cool (2005) and Spirited (2022).