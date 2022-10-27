 
Nick Canon may have another baby on the way as Alyssa Scott revealed she is pregnant with her third child via Instagram on October 26th, a year after she lost her son Zen.

Scott shared a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, she holds four-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in blue outfits adorned with the same flower.

"With you by my side... [white heart emoji]," she captioned the post.

Nick Canon could be expecting a 12th child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy

Scott and Nick Cannon's son Zen died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Zen had joined the couple’s daughter, Zeela, from a previous relationship. She had welcomed Cannon’s baby boy in June 2021, the same month that the actor had twin sons Zion and Zillion, now 1, with Abby De La Rosa.

The rapper, 41, revealed in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show about Zen’s brain cancer battle. The child’s doctor discovered the cancer three months prior.

According to PEOPLE, shortly after his birth, doctors discovered fluid building up inside the baby boy's head in addition to a malignant tumour that required brain surgery. Unfortunately, Cannon then revealed that Zen's health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving last year as the "tumor began to grow a lot faster."

"We were faithful and hopeful for that time," Cannon said on his talk show at the time. "We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment."

He went on to praise Alyssa for being "just the strongest woman I've ever seen," adding, "never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom."

While it’s not confirmed whether Nick is the father of Alyssa’s third child, he is already father to 10 children.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, 5, daughter Powerful, 1, and son Rise, 1 month, with Brittany Bell. His son Legendary, 1 month, and daughter Onyx, 4 months, arrived in June and September with Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole, respectively, per Page Six.

