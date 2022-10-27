 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Taapsee Pannu lashes out at paparazzi for clicking her pictures: See video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Tapsee Pannu is being compared with Jaya Bachchan after her recent interaction with the paps
Tapsee Pannu is being compared with Jaya Bachchan after her recent interaction with the paps

Actress Taapsee Pannu, recently at an event, lashed out at paparazzi for clicking her pictures, 

A video is circulating all over social media where Pannu can be seen getting inside a car. The paps wanted to click her but the actress kept on saying ‘aise mat karo’ and shut her car door.

Many of the social media users compared Taapsee with Jaya Bachchan. One of the social media users wrote: “Dusri Jaya Bachchan, whereas another one wrote: “Jaya Bachchan lite.”

As far as the comparison is concerned, Jaya has been often spotted lashing out at the paparazzi too. Recently, at a Diwali party she scolded some photographers, taking pictures outside the Bachchan home. She called them intruders.

Tapsee have also been noticed scolding the paparazzi at numerous events in the past.

Earlier in August 2022, the Thappad actor arrived at a venue for an event where the paps were continuously asking her to stop for a while so that they can click some pictures, but she scolded the photographers on the spot.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Dobaaraa, reports IndiaToday.

