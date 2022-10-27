 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s bombshell Spotify podcast nominated for an award

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Meghan Markle’s bombshell Spotify podcast Archetypes has managed to bag a nomination at the People’s Choice Awards, just months after its first season aired, confirmed Express UK.

The news was confirmed by Rebecca Sananès, the Head of Audio at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell, who took to Instagram to share it with the caption, “Archetypes is nominated for a People's Choice Award. If you like our show, please vote!”

Listeners and fans of the Duchess of Sussex can cast their votes for the podcast in the Pop Podcast of 2022 category on the People’s Choice Awards website; the winner will be revealed on December 6, 2022.

Released in August, Archetypes features Meghan in conversation with different guests ranging from Paris Hilton to Mariah Carey and Issa Rae, discussing and breaking down ‘archetypes’ around words and topics.

In the most-recent episode, Meghan discussed the myth around the ‘Angry Black Woman’ with Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh.

Also nominated alongside Meghan’s podcast are Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Not Skinny But Not Fat, SmartLess, and Why Won’t You Date Me? 

