 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's Top 5 list of rib-tickling comedy movies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Netflixs Top 5 list of rib-tickling comedy movies
Netflix's Top 5 list of rib-tickling comedy movies

Netflix has provided its audience a wide collection of movies in every genre, from action to romance and from horror to comedy.

Here is the list of the top 5 comedy movies of movies:

1. Due Date:

Due Date is an American comedy film about a man who is on an urgent road trip from Atlanta to Los Angles in time for the birth of his child.

Netflixs Top 5 list of rib-tickling comedy movies

2. Dolemite is My Name

Dolemite is My Name is a real-life based on legendary comedian, singer, and film producer Rudy Ray Moore. Eddie Murphy plays the character of Ruby in the movie named Dolemite.

Netflixs Top 5 list of rib-tickling comedy movies

3.  The Hangover

The Hangover is a comedy movie about three friends who drives to Las Vegas to celebrate their friend's impending marriage and the groom goes missing after a bachelor party.

Netflixs Top 5 list of rib-tickling comedy movies

4. The Other Guys

The Other Guys is one of the most popular action-comedy movies, the story revolves around two misfit detectives who stumble onto the biggest problem of their life.

Netflixs Top 5 list of rib-tickling comedy movies

5. Just Go With It

Just Go With It is a comedy movie about a plastic surgeon who convinces his assistant to pose as his wife to cover up the lie that he told to his girlfriend.

Netflixs Top 5 list of rib-tickling comedy movies


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ‘devastated’ on seeing Kanye West get cancelled

Kim Kardashian ‘devastated’ on seeing Kanye West get cancelled

Prince William to ‘flex his muscles’ for modernised coronation

Prince William to ‘flex his muscles’ for modernised coronation
Pete Davidson turns real-life ‘Aladdin’ for Kim Kardashian ahead of Hulu series premiere

Pete Davidson turns real-life ‘Aladdin’ for Kim Kardashian ahead of Hulu series premiere
Meghan Markle uses ‘American media' to realign her ‘narrative’

Meghan Markle uses ‘American media' to realign her ‘narrative’
Adele makes big announcement ahead of Las Vegas residency

Adele makes big announcement ahead of Las Vegas residency

Prince Harry ‘wanting to kill’ King Charles ‘same way’ as Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry ‘wanting to kill’ King Charles ‘same way’ as Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry backs memoir release update with ‘full-fledged’ website

Prince Harry backs memoir release update with ‘full-fledged’ website
Johnny Depp friend addresses Amber Heard’s public threats, violence

Johnny Depp friend addresses Amber Heard’s public threats, violence
Prince Harry breaks down intimate details for memoir & front cover

Prince Harry breaks down intimate details for memoir & front cover
Zac Efron draws Incredible Hulk comparisons in ‘The Iron Claw’ BTS photos

Zac Efron draws Incredible Hulk comparisons in ‘The Iron Claw’ BTS photos

Netflix ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ teases chilling upcoming episode

Netflix ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ teases chilling upcoming episode
Meghan Markle FIRST royal to spill 'bedtime' details with husband Harry

Meghan Markle FIRST royal to spill 'bedtime' details with husband Harry