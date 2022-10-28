Netflix drops trailer for upcoming film 'The Pale Blue Eye', cast list, release date

Netflix dropped the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the suspenseful movie is all set to release in cinemas on December 23, 2022, while, it will hit the streaming giant on January 6, 2023.

The Pale Blue Eye is a horror-thriller, based on a novel of the same name. The story takes place at a military academy in 1830, when a young cadet’s body is found swinging from a rope which makes it look like a suicide.

But the next morning, it was discovered that someone has stolen the heart from the dead body, this leads to the arrival of a detective Augustus Landor in hopes of solving the case.

Cast List:

Christian Bale

Harry Melling

Gillian Anderson

Lucy Boynton

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Toby Jones

Harry Lawtey

Simon McBurney

Hadley Robinson

Timothy Spall

The teaser opens on a group of military men in uniforms marching through a snow covered forest. Soon, one of them stumbles upon a dead body.



Check out the Trailer



