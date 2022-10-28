 
Friday Oct 28 2022
Friday Oct 28, 2022

BTS' Jin, Coldplay collab 'The Astronaut' MV out now: Watch

BTS’ Jin and Coldplay collaboration music video The Astronaut has been released.

The British rock band and World’s famous K-pop band member Jin have finally released their eagerly anticipated music video after days of anticipation.

The group earlier dropped the exclusive audio preview of The Astronaut featuring Jin's voice.

BTS's official label Hybe released the music video on their YouTube account. The 5 minutes 20 seconds video features Jin's unique charms as a solo artist.

BTS Jin announced the plans to release his first-ever solo single album, after the group Busan Korea concert.

With the release of this music video, Jin is the second member of the BTS to release his solo single album after J-Hope.

Previously, Coldplay also collaborated with BTS for their single My Universe.

Check out the video:



