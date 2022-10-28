 
Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter's friendship with Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore has recently discussed her daughter shares “a sweet bond” with Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper after sudden meeting in London Park.

While sharing a teaser of Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show obtained by PEOPLE, the Never Been Kissed star opened up on how her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, became friends with Victoria's daughter Harper, 11.

“One day, my daughter went to a park, and you know, we didn't know anybody there, and she made a friend. I was so excited that she made a friend... and it turned out to be your daughter, Harper,” said Drew.

To this, the former Spice Girls band member told Drew that she “has always playing with your girls because they are such adorable little girls”.

“Harper has really enjoyed getting to know your girls,” added the fashion designer.

Earlier, Victoria was shown support by her family as she presented her spring/summer 2023 looks from her fashion line at Paris Fashion Week last month.

Meanwhile, the actress Drew celebrated her older daughter Olive birthday last month as she turned 10. 

