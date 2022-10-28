Trevor Noah mocks Elon Musk’s over Twitter takeover: Video

 
Trevor Noah mocks Elon Musk's over Twitter takeover

Trevor Noah took a hilarious dig at Elon Musk after his bizarre Twitter takeover on Wednesday.

During his recent episode of The Daily Show, Noah commented on a video that showed Musk carrying a physical sink into the Twitter office with the caption, “Let that sink in”.

“I know a lot of people think that was corny,” said Noah. “But I think once you have 87 children, you’re allowed to make dad jokes.”

The host also spoke about the sink that “if it was the one Musk ripped out of the wall when the judge told him he had to buy Twitter.”

Noah jokingly remarked that if “Jeff Bezos tried a similar stunt; Amazon employees would have just thought they were finally getting a restroom”.

Moreover, Musk talked about “free speech” at Twitter but all that changed the day he took control of the company.

“The man has owned Twitter for one minute and already he’s like, ‘Free speech is great, but you know what else is great? Money,’” added Noah.

The host of the show continued, “Honestly, it’s embarrassing.”

“Not even one day of owning Twitter and Elon is already caving in to the advertisers. Folding like a tortilla around a Crunchwrap Supreme filled with carne asada steak, available only at Taco Bell,” he quipped. 

