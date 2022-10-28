Michael Jackson’s son rejects claim ‘Harry Styles is new King of Pop

Harry Styles was called as the “new King of Pop” by Rolling Stone magazine but Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson expressed his disappointment and said that only belonged to his “dad”.



According to Metro UK, the late pop star was known as the king of pop with his iconic songs including Beat It, Thriller, Billie Jean and Man in the Mirror.

Lately, on Friday, the late Michael’s son Prince appeared on Good Morning Britain show where the hosts questioned what did he think of Harry being labelled as King of pop?

To this, Prince responded, “Harry has got his own genre and he’s definitely an amazing artist, but the “King of Pop” was a moniker that really my dad earned.”

Prince also talked about “access to popularity easily available in today’s time” as opposed to yesteryear.

“I do feel that my father is the King of Pop, will always be the King of Pop, and it’s not something that you can ever take away, because we’ve just evolved so much as a society that those same factors will never be the same,” said the 25-year-old.

He added, “When you look at the… from where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference.”