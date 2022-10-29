Sanaullah says PTI planning to bring ammunition for long march, cites Gandapur's purported leaked audio

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos in the capital under the banner of the long march, citing purported leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who can be heard speaking about bringing ammunition for the long march.



Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah released an audio leak of Gandapur where he can be heard speaking to an unknown person about bringing arms and ammunition.

The interior minister claimed that as per initial investigations details of this conversation have been secured by the ministry, however, he refused to reveal the identity of the unknown person allegedly speaking to the PTI leader.

Terming Khan’s attitude “undemocratic”, the interior minister — while addressing a press conference in the federal capital — said the intentions of the PTI chief are not good. “We have been saying that Imran Khan fitna wants to mislead the nation.”

“Khan wants people to die instead of holding a long march,” Sanaullah said, accusing him of planning to destroy and divide the country.

The minister added that the PTI chief plans to “destroy and create divisions in the country and wishes to kill his own innocent party worker to put blame on the law enforcement agencies”.

Sanaullah maintained that the former prime minister is a "shameless" person who has no concerns about how is he harming the country, and recalled his "foreign conspiracy" and "regime change" narratives.

'Vawda's claims shouldn't be ignored'

Recalling Faisal Vawda’s presser held a few days ago, the interior minister said that a close aide of Khan admitted that PTI long march will turn out to be a “bloody march".

“Vawda was an insider and the PTI immediately distanced itself from the former minister's statement,” he said, adding that his claims shouldn't be ignored.

On Wednesday, Vawda made claims that the party's long march would "witness bloodshed, death, and funerals." After this, the PTI terminated his membership for failing to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him on October 26.

The party said that Vawda would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media as he had "grossly violated discipline by giving statements against party policies and guidelines".

‘Govt did not make an offer to Imran Khan’

The interior minister revealed that the government did not make an offer for holding a dialogue with Khan.

“Gandapur would have been arrested if he was in Islamabad,” the minister said.

Imran Khan’s conspiracy will not be allowed to succeed, Sanaullah said, adding that they would react against the long march.

He revealed that a 13-member committee has been established to deliberate on the developing situation amid the PTI’s long march. He also urged Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to take notice of the emerging situation.