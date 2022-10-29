Jennifer Aniston wants share in profits from Brad Pitt production house sale

Jennifer Aniston was blindsided by her ex-husband Brad Pitt when she discovered his plans to put his production house Plan B, which she co-founded with him, on sale.

Even though the production company was passed onto the Bullet Train star after their breakup, the Friends alum believes she at least deserves a cut of the profits.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine, “This is not just about money. As far as Jen’s concerned, what’s of equal importance is the principle.”

“The bottom line is that she was a co-creator and founder of Plan B, and while it was technically passed onto Brad, she hasn’t had anything like the credit she deserved for building it up at inception – plus acting as a de facto consultant for many years when Brad needed to bounce ideas for projects or make big investments or business decisions,” the source added.

Aniston “at least expects acknowledgment and involvement assuming Brad’s sale goes through, plus the option to work with whoever takes it on,” shared the insider.

“Up until just a few years ago, Jennifer and Brad were brainstorming projects and scripts for the company, but it’s now emerged that Brad has had this sale in the works for quite some time, and it stings for Jen that she’s been blindsided and left out of the loop.

“She still cares about Brad and doesn’t trash-talk him or anything like that. But at the end of the day, this type of incident serves as a brutal reminder that he’s still got those sensitivity issues she complained about all those years ago," the insider noted.

The outlet shared that if the Pitt “wants to do right by Jen, he’ll dig into his pocket and cut her a cheque for $100m, which would be a drop in the ocean if this sale goes through.”

The former lovers launched Plan B in 2001 while they were married, however, Pitt took over the label in 2005 after the duo got divorced.