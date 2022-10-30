 
sports
Sunday Oct 30 2022
Ireland women team arrives in Pakistan for ODI, T20I series

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Ireland's women cricket team. Twitter 

  • Ireland's women team has arrived in Pakistan. 
  • The visitors will play ODI and T20I series against the hosts. 
  • Three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Ireland's women cricket team has arrived in Lahore on its maiden visit to Pakistan. Pakistan's cricket stars expressed excitement over the upcoming home series against the visitors. 

The visitors are touring the country for the first time in November to play three ODIs and as many T20Is at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The ODI series will be held from November 4 to 9, as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. The T20I series will take place from November 12 to 16.

All six matches will be played at the same venue -- the Gaddadi Stadium. There is no entry fee for all matches of the series.

The visiting team will engage in training sessions for four days ahead of the ODI series. They will start training on Monday.

After successful tours by the men’s cricket teams of Australia, West Indies, and England earlier this year, Ireland will be the fifth international team to visit Pakistan in 2022.

Head of Women Cricket Tania Mallick said: “We had a memorable experience of hosting Sri Lanka earlier this year in Karachi and are now excited to host Ireland here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“This is just the beginning of a new era in women’s cricket. After hosting Ireland we are looking forward to organising a women's league soon.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game.”

