 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee
Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee

Spice Girls’ Mel B, aka Melanie Brown is ready to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Rory McPhee.

McPhee, who is also the singer's hairstylist, had been dating the Spice Girl since three years.

Recently, the crooner appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. on Friday, October 28, and shared some details from her romantic proposal.

The host of the show, who is also Mel- B’s friend and comedian, Ruby Wax asked the singer how she was proposed.

She responded, "He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'”

Brown narrated and noted that McPhee, 36, popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire.

"There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers," she added to Wax.

McPhee, who worked with Brown on this season of The Masked Singer, often posts hairstyles he gives his now-fiancee on his Instagram account.


According to PEOPLE, “The pop star was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the pair have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, 23. Brown was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.”

Per the outlet, Brown was also in a prior relationship with Eddie Murphy, whom she shares a daughter, Angel Iris, 15, with.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’

Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’
Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'

Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'
Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’

Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’
Is Prince Harry returning to UK for memoir promotions?

Is Prince Harry returning to UK for memoir promotions?
Netflix ‘The Witcher’: Twitter reacts to Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill

Netflix ‘The Witcher’: Twitter reacts to Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill
Kanye West apologizes to George Floyd family after losing Adidas

Kanye West apologizes to George Floyd family after losing Adidas

Netflix ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’: Ben Barnes shares his creepiest scene

Netflix ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’: Ben Barnes shares his creepiest scene
Prince Harry has made 'pact with devil' in fear of 'terrifying' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has made 'pact with devil' in fear of 'terrifying' Meghan Markle
Princess Diana Priest slams 'commercial' Netflix for showcasing 'cruel' death

Princess Diana Priest slams 'commercial' Netflix for showcasing 'cruel' death