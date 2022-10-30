Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee

Spice Girls’ Mel B, aka Melanie Brown is ready to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Rory McPhee.

McPhee, who is also the singer's hairstylist, had been dating the Spice Girl since three years.

Recently, the crooner appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. on Friday, October 28, and shared some details from her romantic proposal.

The host of the show, who is also Mel- B’s friend and comedian, Ruby Wax asked the singer how she was proposed.

She responded, "He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'”

Brown narrated and noted that McPhee, 36, popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire.

"There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers," she added to Wax.

McPhee, who worked with Brown on this season of The Masked Singer, often posts hairstyles he gives his now-fiancee on his Instagram account.





According to PEOPLE, “The pop star was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the pair have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, 23. Brown was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.”

Per the outlet, Brown was also in a prior relationship with Eddie Murphy, whom she shares a daughter, Angel Iris, 15, with.