Sunday Oct 30 2022
Meghan Markle accused of ‘threatening’ Royal Family

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Meghan Markle was recently blasted by a royal expert who called out the Duchess for ‘threatening’ the Royal Family with some of her latest claims in recent interviews.

During her conversation with Express.co.uk, Richard Fitzwilliams warned: “There is so much negativity.

“She [Meghan] talks about the healing process and yet gives interviews which have controversial aspects to them.

“Very clearly, she was threatening the Royal Family and we don’t know what Harry’s memoir is going to produce,” he added.

Richard was referring to the Suits alum’s interview with The Cut during which she said: “It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking.

“I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.”

“It takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,” she added.

