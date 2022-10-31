 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘rescued’ Prince William from flirty woman

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton reportedly once rescued Prince William from a particularly flirty woman who wouldn’t leave him alone at a party, all the way back when Kate and Will were just friends at university!

While Kate and Prince William have now been married for over a decade with three kids, there was a time when they were just friends before starting dating, and according to a friend of theirs, Kate already had ways to keep other women away from her prince.

As per Express UK, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently talked to Laura Warshauer, Kate and William’s university pal, who told her, “Prince William was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn't shake her off.”

She continued, “He was being really polite, but this girl just didn't get the hint. All of a sudden, Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him. He said: 'Oh, sorry, but I've got a girlfriend', and he and Kate went off giggling.”

Prince William then allegedly told Kate, “Thanks so much!” with Laura adding that the incident was just about a month into university for the three of them.

Kate and Prince William went on to steadily date each other through out university, briefly breaking up before finally tying the knot in 2011. 

More From Entertainment:

Evan Peters went totally method for Dahmer role, ‘it was incredibly dark’

Evan Peters went totally method for Dahmer role, ‘it was incredibly dark’

Royal Family warned Prince Harry book Spare is ‘time bomb’

Royal Family warned Prince Harry book Spare is ‘time bomb’
Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert

Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert
Netflix The Crown benefited from £60 million UK tax break: report

Netflix The Crown benefited from £60 million UK tax break: report
Prince Harry’s memoir photo hints that he is ‘still hurting’ from royal rift

Prince Harry’s memoir photo hints that he is ‘still hurting’ from royal rift
‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy

‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation
‘Saturday Night Live’ takes a dig at Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers

‘Saturday Night Live’ takes a dig at Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers
King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’

King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’
Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to break up with Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to break up with Nicola Peltz?
Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date

Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date
King Charles ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by horrifying incident in South Korea

King Charles ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by horrifying incident in South Korea