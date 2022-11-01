 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s last-minute dash for kids’ Halloween costume

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Kate Middleton’s last-minute dash for kids’ Halloween costume
Kate Middleton’s last-minute dash for kids’ Halloween costume

Kate Middleton never let the royal status of her kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, take away the fun as the Duchess was once seen spotted buying last-minute Halloween costumes.

The mother-of-three left the onlookers stunned at Sainsbury’s local market when she was seen with two of her oldest children choosing their Halloween outfits.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen following around their mum into the Hardwick Industrial Estate branch in Norfolk.

Kate Middleton’s last-minute dash for kids’ Halloween costume

The Mirror reported that the mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker was shocked to see Kate and her kids accompanied by their six-foot bodyguard.

"Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn't believe it,” she said.

"She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures,” she added.

"I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service checkout. You just don't expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods," she recalled.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons

‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons
Henry Cavill on Superman: 'I have a very close connection'

Henry Cavill on Superman: 'I have a very close connection'
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham ‘greeted one another with averted eyes’ at PFW show

Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham ‘greeted one another with averted eyes’ at PFW show
Jennifer Aniston gets into Halloween spirit with Sandra Bullock

Jennifer Aniston gets into Halloween spirit with Sandra Bullock
Prince Harry is ‘tortured’ about release of Spare

Prince Harry is ‘tortured’ about release of Spare
Prince Harry labelled as ‘victim’ of ‘therapeutic era’

Prince Harry labelled as ‘victim’ of ‘therapeutic era’
Meghan Markle’s key role in Prince Harry memoir Spare disclosed

Meghan Markle’s key role in Prince Harry memoir Spare disclosed
Matthew Perry hopes ‘Friends’ co-stars read his bombshell memoir

Matthew Perry hopes ‘Friends’ co-stars read his bombshell memoir
Queen Camilla says Louis 'pulled' King Charles hair: Here's how monarch reacted

Queen Camilla says Louis 'pulled' King Charles hair: Here's how monarch reacted
Travis Scott parties solo in Miami amid cheating rumours

Travis Scott parties solo in Miami amid cheating rumours
Meghan Markle says Archie is 'multidimensional' child: 'Part of legacy'

Meghan Markle says Archie is 'multidimensional' child: 'Part of legacy'