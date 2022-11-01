 
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, spotted together on Halloween in NYC

The Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid were spotted together at a lavish Halloween bash in New York city, amid ongoing romance speculation.

As per Page Six the actor, 47, and the supermodel, 27, both appeared at Circoloco’s Halloween soiree at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, arriving via party bus with Gigi's sister Bella, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad.

According to a source who spoke to PageSix, 'Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking, The group got bottle service.'

They added that Leonardo's mask was 'half monster, half zombie' - with other stars accompanying him including Stella Maxwell and Matt Smith.

Previously, both Gigi and DiCaprio were under dating rumors that circulated shortly after they were spotted together. 

