 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian regrets 'Bride of Frankenstein' costume choice for Halloween

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian regrets ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ costume choice for Halloween
Kourtney Kardashian regrets ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ costume choice for Halloween

The Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated the Halloween festival with stunning costume choices.

However, the glam sister duo Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner sparked a debate among friends over their similar Bride of Frankenstein outfits.

The Kardashians stars look coincidentally matched as both of them donned the iconic Bride of Frankenstein look for the spooky season.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were also left shocked as if this was a planned move or if one sister copied the other's outfit.

Meanwhile, Travis Barker’s sweetheart also admitted on her Instagram Story that the outfit mishap was a mere coincidence.

Kourtney Kardashian regrets ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ costume choice for Halloween

Kourtney shared that she and Kylie hadn't discussed their Halloween costumes beforehand, adding, "when you and your sisters don't discuss costumes in advance."

Earlier, Kourtney and Travis dressed up as Chucky and Bride of Chucky (aka Tiffany Valentine) for the Halloween.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also dropped her another look for the spooky holiday. Kylie, alongside her partner Travis Scott and their children all dressed up as angels.

