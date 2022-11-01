 
Showbiz
Ayan Mukerjee talks about Dev's character in 'Brahmastra Part 2'

Ayan Mukerjee addressed the rumours of possible choices to play Dev's character in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev in a recent interview and talked about the buzz regarding the film, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per rumours, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and KGF star Yash are in contention to play Dev's character in the second part of the Astraverse trilogy.

Ayan addressed these rumours and asked the fans to wait for the official announcement saying that the fun is in waiting and he doesn't want to spoil the party.

Ayan told IndiaToday, "I love Yash. It would be great if he plays Dev. No, I am joking. There were rumours about Ranveer Singh, the biggest rumour and other rumours about other actors but I cannot say anything. The fun of Dev's story is that it will come at the right time."

The first part of the trilogy, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

