Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 1.6 crore on Day 7

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's recently released film Thank God failed at the box office as the film collected INR 1.6 crore on the seventh day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film did not manage to live up to expectations and minted INR 1.65 crore on its seventh day in theatres taking its total collection to INR 31 crore in seven days; moreover, the reviews coming from the film have mostly been negative.

The film slowed down after a decent start at the box office as it collected INR 8 crore on its first day in theatres. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office which collected INR 57.25 crore in its seven days in theatres.

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on October 25.