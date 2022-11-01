 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 1.6 crore on Day 7

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Sidharth Malhotras Thank God collects INR 1.6 crore on Day 7
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 1.6 crore on Day 7

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's recently released film Thank God failed at the box office as the film collected INR 1.6 crore on the seventh day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film did not manage to live up to expectations and minted INR 1.65 crore on its seventh day in theatres taking its total collection to INR 31 crore in seven days; moreover, the reviews coming from the film have mostly been negative.

The film slowed down after a decent start at the box office as it collected INR 8 crore on its first day in theatres. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office which collected INR 57.25 crore in its seven days in theatres.

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on October 25.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 3 crore on Day 7

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 3 crore on Day 7
Farah Khan says she found Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' relatable

Farah Khan says she found Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' relatable
Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot', calls it 'pagalpan'

Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot', calls it 'pagalpan'
Ayan Mukerjee talks about Dev's character in 'Brahmastra Part 2'

Ayan Mukerjee talks about Dev's character in 'Brahmastra Part 2'
Kangana Ranaut says she needs an umbrella to maintain her skin tone

Kangana Ranaut says she needs an umbrella to maintain her skin tone

Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot'

Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot'
'Pathan' teaser to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

'Pathan' teaser to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday
Hrithik Roshan writes a lovely birthday wish for Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan writes a lovely birthday wish for Saba Azad
Priyanka Chopra returns to her homeland, binge watches 'Koffee With Karan': See Pic

Priyanka Chopra returns to her homeland, binge watches 'Koffee With Karan': See Pic
Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday: 'DDLJ' to re-release in theatres on November 2

Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday: 'DDLJ' to re-release in theatres on November 2
Janhvi Kapoor reveals how 'Mili' gave her ‘nightmares’

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how 'Mili' gave her ‘nightmares’
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6