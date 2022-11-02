 
Arjun Kapoor calls Shanaya Kapoor 'future of the Kapoor khandaan' on her 23rd birthday

Arjun Kapoor calls Shanaya Kapoor 'future of the Kapoor khandaan' on her 23rd birthday

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his cousin Shanaya Kapoor her 23rd birthday and called her the 'future of the Kapoor khandaan' in the birthday wish he wrote for her, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shanaya Kapoor turned 23 on November 2, 2022, and celebrated her special day with actor Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda which was captured by the paparazzi.

Her cousin Arjun Kapoor posted a childhood picture of them in which he held her in his arms and wrote a cute birthday wish in the caption.

Arjun wrote, "Posting this picture to point out that we may be older, but you’re always a baby to me. Here's wishing a very Happy birthday to the future of the Kapoor khandaan, @shanayakapoor02.”

Shanaya is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film Bedhadak in which she stars alongside Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada. The first look posters of the film are revealed and the shooting for the film will begin next year, as per Karan Johar.

