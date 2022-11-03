Matthew Perry says playing Chandler Bing is not his most treasured role

"Friends" star Matthew Perry said playing Chandler Bing in the iconic TV series is not his "most treasured role".

Answering a fan question on Instagram, he said he thinks the movie he did with Salma Hayek was his best film.

Talking about his favorite 'Friends' episode, the actor said, ""We did an episode that was during a blackout in New York City, and I was stuck n an ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre and very excited about that-and then the other five actors were doing really, really funny things in Monica and Rachel's apartment.That was when I realized that everybody on this show was great."











