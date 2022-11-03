 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew Perry says playing Chandler Bing is not his most treasured role

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Matthew Perry says playing Chandler Bing is not his most treasured role

"Friends" star Matthew Perry said playing Chandler Bing in the iconic TV series is not his "most treasured role".

Answering a fan question on Instagram, he said he thinks the movie he did with Salma Hayek was his best film.

Talking about his favorite 'Friends' episode, the actor said, ""We did an episode that was during a blackout in New York City, and I was stuck n an ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre and very excited about that-and then the other five actors were doing really, really funny things in Monica and Rachel's apartment.That was when I realized that everybody on this show was great."


Matthew Perry says playing Chandler Bing is not his most treasured role


Matthew Perry says playing Chandler Bing is not his most treasured role


More From Entertainment:

Royal biographer's outrageous claim about Harry and Meghan dismissed

Royal biographer's outrageous claim about Harry and Meghan dismissed

New 'Dangerous Liaisons' TV series 'a prelude, origin story', makers say

New 'Dangerous Liaisons' TV series 'a prelude, origin story', makers say
Julie Powell's last tweet sparks debate about her cause of death

Julie Powell's last tweet sparks debate about her cause of death
Prince Harry agrees to hurl insults at his royal relatives for $20m?

Prince Harry agrees to hurl insults at his royal relatives for $20m?
Prince Harry accused of stealing Kate Middleton's thunder on Meghan's request

Prince Harry accused of stealing Kate Middleton's thunder on Meghan's request
King Charles III breaks silence on Cop27 attendance after Rishi Sunak's U-turn

King Charles III breaks silence on Cop27 attendance after Rishi Sunak's U-turn
Prince Harry slammed for 'attacking' King Charles, Camilla

Prince Harry slammed for 'attacking' King Charles, Camilla
Prince William ‘read’ Meghan Markle like ‘an open book’

Prince William ‘read’ Meghan Markle like ‘an open book’
Shakira ‘upset’ over rumours Gerard Pique visited her dad in hospital

Shakira ‘upset’ over rumours Gerard Pique visited her dad in hospital

Royal Family pretended Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘didn’t exist’

Royal Family pretended Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘didn’t exist’
Adele praises fan for taking her name 'perfectly'

Adele praises fan for taking her name 'perfectly'
Meghan Markle talks ‘manic compulsion to be perfect’

Meghan Markle talks ‘manic compulsion to be perfect’