 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix unveils trailer of action-adventure feature film 'Troll' with release date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Netflix unveils trailer of action-adventure feature film Troll with release date
Netflix unveils trailer of action-adventure feature film 'Troll' with release date

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming terrifying monster movie Troll which is slated to release on December 1, 2022.

The anticipated Norwegian giant creature film is from ionic filmmaker Roar Uthang with a screenplay from Espen Aukan.

Roar Uthaug is well-known for his directorial work in the Tomb Raider reboot, The Waveflick Escape, and Cold Prey.

The new feature film is about something enormous that rises deep within the mountain of Dovre after being imprisoned for a thousand years.

The creature is rapidly moving towards the Norwegian capital while destroying everything that comes in its path.

Marie Wilmann plays the lead role in the film as an archeologist who tries to figure out what is behind several strange occurrences with the hope to stop them.

Cast:

Norwegian actress Marie Wilmann plays a lead role in the film, alongside  with Mads Sjøgård Pettersen.

Check out the trailer:



More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’
Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born
Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast

Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III
King Charles III has 'threatened' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles III has 'threatened' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’

‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’
Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?

Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?
Queen's handwritten letter to Prince William resurfaces, leaves fans gushing

Queen's handwritten letter to Prince William resurfaces, leaves fans gushing
Jennifer Aniston branded ‘most beautiful woman’ as she flaunts her natural curls

Jennifer Aniston branded ‘most beautiful woman’ as she flaunts her natural curls