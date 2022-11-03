Netflix unveils trailer of action-adventure feature film 'Troll' with release date

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming terrifying monster movie Troll which is slated to release on December 1, 2022.

The anticipated Norwegian giant creature film is from ionic filmmaker Roar Uthang with a screenplay from Espen Aukan.

Roar Uthaug is well-known for his directorial work in the Tomb Raider reboot, The Wave, flick Escape, and Cold Prey.

The new feature film is about something enormous that rises deep within the mountain of Dovre after being imprisoned for a thousand years.

The creature is rapidly moving towards the Norwegian capital while destroying everything that comes in its path.

Marie Wilmann plays the lead role in the film as an archeologist who tries to figure out what is behind several strange occurrences with the hope to stop them.

Cast:

Norwegian actress Marie Wilmann plays a lead role in the film, alongside with Mads Sjøgård Pettersen.

