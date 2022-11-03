 
Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions

Elon Musk who is now the official owner of Twitter is gracefully approving Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar's Twitter suggestions, adding social platform Twitter can allow users to see content from various countries with ease.

On Thursday the Teefa in Trouble star who has 3.2 million followers, and Pakistan’s well-known figure posted that Twitter should change the algorithms so that “a person sitting in the US should be able to come across content being made in Japan more easily and vice versa”.

“Tweets and content should have a much higher reach and monetisation. Companies can pay for reach, individuals can’t,” Zafar tweeted.

Musk replied to him: “True, Twitter has amazing content in Japan — roughly half of all adults online — but it’s almost never seen outside of Japan”.

The Tesla CEO is in a hurry to change Twitter, announcing product changes every day via his Twitter account which now has 113.5 million followers.

Musk has said that the social media platform would charge $8 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription service, which includes a verified blue tick badge for users.

