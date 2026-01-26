Ethan Hawke expresses 'frustration' over Tom Cruise

Ethan Hawke believes Tom Cruise has pressured other actors

Ethan Hawke has made a rare statement about action star Tom Cruise.

The 63-year-old actor is widely known for playing his own stunts in Mission: Impossible franchise and in other movies.

Hawke’s statement reflected how much he praises Cruise’s work ethics and hard work that he puts in his films.

But at the same time, the remarks also showed signs of slight anger for making it difficult for other actors to match the level. Ethan believes that Tom has pressured other actors too.

In a statement, The Black Phone actor said, "Tom Cruise has totally changed what’s expected for actors.”

He admitted, “Some part of me is getting angry over the years because everyone somehow feels like they’re less if they use a stunt team.”

Hawke, while expressing his frustration, opened that he really liked the movies which had no stunts and did not include superhero things.

He told Variety, "What I liked about our movie is there were no ridiculous stunts. It’s human. It’s not about things blowing up, so most of the stunts were things we could do. They weren’t superhero things."

The Sinister actor is all set to feature in new film The Weight, in which he has reportedly performed his own stunts.