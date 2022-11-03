 
Showbiz
Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha

Radhika Apte talked about her last released film Vikram Vedha in a recent interview and shared that she wanted a bigger role in the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Radhika Apte shared that she took the film to work with the directors Pushkar and Gayatri and had a good experience working on the film despite her wish of having a bigger role.

Radhika Apte said, "I did the film as I wanted to work with the directors Pushkar and Gayatri. By the way, the overall experience matters more to me. I have rejected many films that had my role at the centre but I did not like the script. Yes, but I did wish that I had a bigger role in that (Vikram Vedha) film.”

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, had its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

