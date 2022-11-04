Kate Middleton makes first public appearance amid reports she is expecting fourth child

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first public appearance in weeks amid reports she is pregnant with her fourth child.



The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.



The first stop was at ‘The Street’, which is a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their services.

The couple then visited the Rainbow Centre, an organisation that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough and help and support to anyone in need.

Later, they took to Twitter and shared a video from their visit.

They said, “From The Street to The Rainbow Centre and everyone in between, we loved meeting you all in Scarborough today.

“Showing what can be done when a community comes together!”

This is Kate Middleton and William’s first appearance together after reports they are expecting their fourth baby.