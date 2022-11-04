 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance amid reports she is expecting fourth child

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance amid reports she is expecting fourth child

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first public appearance in weeks amid reports she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.

The first stop was at ‘The Street’, which is a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their services.

The couple then visited the Rainbow Centre, an organisation that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough and help and support to anyone in need.

Later, they took to Twitter and shared a video from their visit.

They said, “From The Street to The Rainbow Centre and everyone in between, we loved meeting you all in Scarborough today.

“Showing what can be done when a community comes together!”

This is Kate Middleton and William’s first appearance together after reports they are expecting their fourth baby.

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump claimed he could have Princess Diana 'if he wanted to': Author

Donald Trump claimed he could have Princess Diana 'if he wanted to': Author
Gerard Pique shocks fans with retirement announcement five months after Shakira split

Gerard Pique shocks fans with retirement announcement five months after Shakira split

Selena Gomez admits throwing a wedding-themed bash on her milestone 30th birthday

Selena Gomez admits throwing a wedding-themed bash on her milestone 30th birthday

Reese Witherspoon snubs Meghan Markle offer for Kate Middleton?

Reese Witherspoon snubs Meghan Markle offer for Kate Middleton?
Khloe Kardashian wishes her 'first baby' Kendall Jenner on birthday, ‘my rare sweet angel’

Khloe Kardashian wishes her 'first baby' Kendall Jenner on birthday, ‘my rare sweet angel’
Eminem among new crop of legends entering Rock Hall of Fame

Eminem among new crop of legends entering Rock Hall of Fame
Prince William unveils finalists for Earthshot environmental prize

Prince William unveils finalists for Earthshot environmental prize
Prince William having difficult time with Prince Harry’s bombshell

Prince William having difficult time with Prince Harry’s bombshell
King Charles 'cried daily' due to father Prince Philip's 'belittling'

King Charles 'cried daily' due to father Prince Philip's 'belittling'