Rose Byrne finally earns Oscars nod she's waited for

Rose Byrne has been finally nominated for her first-ever Oscar, a huge moment in her career.

The 46-year-old Australian actress earned a spot in the Best Actress category for her charming role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

This achievement came after her recent Golden Globes win, making it even more special time for her.

Byrne admitted that she was completely shocked when she got to know her Oscars nod.

“I can't believe it. I feel like I've snuck into the back of the bus,” she said to Hollywood Reporter.

The actress added that being part of the Oscars’ history and ceremony felt overwhelming but amazing.

As a little girl in Sydney, she used to watch the star-studded event and dreamed about a moment like this in her entire life.

The Platonic star also shared a sweet update about her family which included the bearded dragon her husband Bobby Cannavale and their kids at the Globes.

“He’s doing well! The kids are very happy,” she shared.

However, Rose faced tough competition this year, including Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve, and Emma Stone.

At that same time, films like Sinners made history with record nominations, while some favourites like Ariana Grande were surprisingly left out.

The 98th Academy Awards, for the unversed, will take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 15.