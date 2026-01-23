Taraji P. Henson gives fans glimpse behind ‘Masked Singer' magic

Taraji P. Henson recently brought energy and fun to TV show The Masked Singer behind the Scarab costume.

The 55-year-old actress said that she’s now even thinking about getting friends like Viola Davis to join the show, joking that she might try to “convince” her.

Taraji loved listening to the judges guess her identity with some some guessing, like Viola Davis and Angela Bassett, made her laugh, while she admitted feeling a little frustrated when Rita Ora guessed her correctly.

However, she said that she would have done some things differently under the mask to stay hidden, showing her playful side.

For Taraji, joining the show wasn’t about fame or trends as she shared that she just does what excites her and what inspires her, trusting that her fans will follow her wherever she goes.

Moreover, the star even joked that people could tell it was her from her gestures and the way she was talking, proving her natural style.

Her time on The Masked Singer showed a lighter, joyful side of Taraji as it also highlighted her love for friends and fun.