Chris Pratt opens up about stage name he once considered

Chris Pratt reveals he once thought of going with his stage name

January 23, 2026

Chris Pratt revealed opened up his early days in the industry as he revealed that he almost went by a different name.

The 46-year-old actor said he once seriously thought about going with Christo, a nickname he got while working at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Maui.

His name tag had the last letters rubbed off, so it just said Christo and everyone at work started calling him that.

He told the story on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz.

Pratt said the nickname stuck with him for a while and he even considered keeping it when he moved to Los Angeles to chase his acting dreams.

In the end, the Jurassic World actor kept his real name as his first role came in 2000 in a short film called Cursed Part 3 after director Rae Dawn Chong spotted him at the restaurant.

Pratt also talked about artificial intelligence in movies where he criticised the AI actress Tilly Norwood, saying that he doesn’t think machines can replace real actors.

However, he called it fake and said human talent will always matter no matter what.

Whereas Tilly’s creator, Eline van der Velden, defended while saying that the AI was made for creative tools like puppets or animation, a new way to explore stories without replacing real performers.

