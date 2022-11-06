 
Yash believes South cinema to be in 'revival era'

Over the years, popularity of regional films has drastically increased. People have started the creativity of South Indian Cinema and the credit solely goes to the filmmakers who have worked immensely hard to rebuild the industry.

However, there was a time when South cinema was brutally trolled by filmmakers in North. Yash, an aspiring and inspiring actor, revealed that regional films were sold at minimum prices and that made them a bone of bullying. People used to question the form of action shown in these films where everything was apparently ‘flying’.

He, in an interview with Times of India, revealed that audiences took a lot of time in getting familiar with the form of art used in these films. He openly gave credit to director SS Rajamouli for not giving up and giving his best to make sure that it revives properly. Now, people have started accepting and enjoying the dubbed regional films. He further said he’s hopeful for the future of South Indian Cinema.

Recently, Rishab Shetty’s Kannada movie Kantara has won hearts. It has done exceptionally well at the box office. 

