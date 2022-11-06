 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira all smiles as she spends time with children after Gerard Pique's retirement news

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Shakira certainly looks happy to be spending time with her boys.

The Waka Waka hitmaker cut a casual figure as she took her children to a karate class on Saturday before letting them attend their dad Gerard Pique's final match at FC Barcelona.

The singer 45, wore ripped jeans and a grey and black tie-dye t-shirt, adding a black cap and sunglasses to keep a low profile as she took care of her sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

Later in the day, the two boys joined their father, Shakira's estranged husband Gerard, 35, at his final game as a professional footballer at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The pair played with their dad on the pitch wearing FC Barcelona kits after his final match as a footballer.

He was visibly upset after the match, but it seemed he enjoyed sharing the moment with his two boys who he shares with the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker.

The outing came after it emerged that Shakira seems to be settling scores with her ex via her music after the Spanish footballer was allegedly unfaithful.


More From Entertainment:

'EastEnders’ star Danniella Westbrook shares her 'stunning' transformation on 49th birthday

'EastEnders’ star Danniella Westbrook shares her 'stunning' transformation on 49th birthday
Kate Middleton leaves fans puzzled with her artistic post about Christmas plans

Kate Middleton leaves fans puzzled with her artistic post about Christmas plans
Priyanka Chopra leaves fans awe-struck as she gives off 70’s vibes in new snaps

Priyanka Chopra leaves fans awe-struck as she gives off 70’s vibes in new snaps
Harry Styles postpones LA concerts until January 2023

Harry Styles postpones LA concerts until January 2023
Duran Duran recalls special memories of Princess Diana, ‘it’s been emotional’

Duran Duran recalls special memories of Princess Diana, ‘it’s been emotional’
Prince Harry, Andrew fail to win King Charles' trust

Prince Harry, Andrew fail to win King Charles' trust
Kate Middleton flaunts her charm as she attends Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Kate Middleton flaunts her charm as she attends Rugby World Cup quarter-final
Kate Middleton shunned by King Charles on his birthday event

Kate Middleton shunned by King Charles on his birthday event
Prince Harry’s special wreath dumped by UK ahead of 'Spare' memoir release

Prince Harry’s special wreath dumped by UK ahead of 'Spare' memoir release
Prince Andrew fails to deliver promise of charity work amid royal rift

Prince Andrew fails to deliver promise of charity work amid royal rift
King Charles ‘trying to do his best’ but hasn’t reached ‘full potential’

King Charles ‘trying to do his best’ but hasn’t reached ‘full potential’

King Charles’ ‘raged’ at photographer for 'walking on his land’

King Charles’ ‘raged’ at photographer for 'walking on his land’