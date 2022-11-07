 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Kate Middleton ‘can’t afford’ another spare like Prince Harry

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Kate Middleton reportedly intends on keeping Prince George ‘far away’ from the heir and spare dynamic before he takes the throne.

This claim has come in reference to Prince Harry’s admission about being the ‘Spare’ and according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the duo intends to ‘break this cycle’.

She was quoted telling Express UK, “There’s this heir and spare dynamic that we have been talking about for the last few years, in which the spare typically is so completely lost and they fall into trouble.”

“We look at Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew and now Prince Harry. I know Prince Harry is trying to do his own thing, but I do think he is struggling.”

This also follows similar claims made by royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah who fears, that Prince Harry may have found the “unbreakable restraints of the royal pecking order” too difficult.

