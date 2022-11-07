Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

Netflix celebrated November 6 as a special day in the world of Stranger Things because it was the day, in 1983, when Will Byers first went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Will was luckily saved by his friends.

Throughout the day, there were many revelations made by the streaming platform, including the title of the first episode from the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series.

To sum up the details of the day, it was unveiled that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled Chapter One: The Crawl and it will be written by The Duffer Brothers, who are the creators of the show.

On account of Stranger Things Day, the giant had special screenings across the U.S. movie theaters that projected season 4: Volume 2.

In addition to that, the fans of the series could go for free giveaways, photo ops and exclusive merchandise inspired by the drama.

The highly-anticipated and most awaited final season of Stranger Things has fans on edge and the Duffer Brothers have assured not to include too many new members and focus on the established core cast.



