 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season
Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season 

Netflix celebrated November 6 as a special day in the world of Stranger Things because it was the day, in 1983, when Will Byers first went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Will was luckily saved by his friends.

Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

Throughout the day, there were many revelations made by the streaming platform, including the title of the first episode from the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series.

To sum up the details of the day, it was unveiled that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled Chapter One: The Crawl and it will be written by The Duffer Brothers, who are the creators of the show.

Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

On account of Stranger Things Day, the giant had special screenings across the U.S. movie theaters that projected season 4: Volume 2.

In addition to that, the fans of the series could go for free giveaways, photo ops and exclusive merchandise inspired by the drama.

The highly-anticipated and most awaited final season of Stranger Things has fans on edge and the Duffer Brothers have assured not to include too many new members and focus on the established core cast.


More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears
Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star

Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star
Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’

Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH
Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’

Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’
Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter

Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter
Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?

Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?
William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support

William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support
Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party

Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party
Ana de Armas starring 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production

Ana de Armas starring 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production
King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry