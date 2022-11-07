 
Kate Middleton admits she hasn't mastered THIS skill

Kate Middleton recently attended England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea, where she greeted players and interacted with the volunteers and royal fans.

During her appearance, the Princess of Wales also spoke with the volunteers from Rugby League World Cup Social Impact Programme.

Kate, who received warm welcome from the players as well as sports lovers at the stadium, was presented with heartwarming gifts from volunteers, including soaps and knitted hats.

Looking at the hand-made hats, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge lauded Susan Hill, who crafted the hats.

She candidly admitted to Hill, "I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it, so I'll have to come for lessons." While Susan responded, "It's easy when you know how."

At the match, Kate sported a vibrant full-length red coat by Alexander McQueen. She paired the radiant outfit with a dusty red pleated skirt and a crimson high-neck knit.

Braving cold and rainy weather, the princess was seen carrying a large umbrella as she shook hands with players from both teams.

It marked her first appearance at a match since she took over as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) from the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

