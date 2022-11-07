 
Senate's standing committee on interior questions FIA on Azam Swati's video

PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati. — Twitter/File
  • Committee members ask FIA about presence of video on dark web.
  • FIA probed as to why forensic analysis was conducted.
  • Agency deems video "fake".

ISLAMABAD: Senate's Standing Committee for Interior Monday inquired from the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing about PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati's alleged video which the agency has termed "fake".

Islamabad's Inspector-General of Police was also present during the meeting. While inquiring about the video, the head of the cybercrime wing, Senator Salim Rehman, asked about the time since the video has been on the dark web.

Responding to the question, the official said that he "will check and confirm."

In the meeting, officials of the interior ministry shared that the letter was written after Senator Swati's press conference.

PTI Senator Saifullah Abro asked the agency's official about conducting the forensic analysis of the video.

"Tell us on whose orders was Azam Swati's video's forensic conducted?" he asked, further questioning if a new law has been passed to disrespect Pakistanis.

Mystery of alleged video

In a press conference held on November 5, Swati said that his wife was sent an inappropriate video of herself and him on her phone without any number.

The FIA, on the same day, declared the video to be fake citing the use of "deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame" Swati.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed a 14-member special committee to probe the video directing it to submit a report within 30 days.

