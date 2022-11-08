‘Black Panther’ actor joins ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ voice cast

Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya will be featured in the upcoming animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, reported Variety.

He will be voicing the role of super-powered New York teenager Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk. The character originates from comic book scribe Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel, who was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10 in 2015.

Sequel to Sony’s hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the actor joins an ensemble which will also include Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman, as previously announced, per Variety.

Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers are directing the pic, with the original’s writer-producer Phil Lord and producer Christopher Miller to be credited as writers, along with David Callaham. Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Miller and Christina Steinberg are producing, with Ramsey and Persichetti returning to exec produce alongside Aditya Sood, per The Deadline.

The original film followed Miles Morales as Brooklyn’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, who is plunged into the multiverse where he joins forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-folks to face off with a powerful villain.

According to Variety, Kaluuya won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah and was nominated for his breakout performance in Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Additional credits include Nope, Queen & Slim, and Widows.

The actor will also be making his writing debut with Netflix’s upcoming dystopian thriller The Kitchen, and is set to star in and produce The Upper World at the streaming giant, based on the novel by Femi Fadugba.