Rihanna gushes about her 'funny' and 'cuddly' 6-month-old son

Rihanna loves every moment of being a mother.

While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, Riri took a moment to chat with People Magazine, and gushed about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

“He is funny, he's happy — and he's fat!" she said with a laugh. “He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now.”

In the upcoming fashion show, Rihanna said she's featured in the "Mother Nature section."

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," she said. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

According to AP, the Umbrella hitmaker shared that if she would return to the stage less than a year after giving birth to her first child, the performance would have to top anything she’d done before.

“If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” revealed the crooner who will be headlining upcoming 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3, Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show will premiere on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, on Prime Video. The singer also released her new song Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on October 28, 2022.

Even though it's the fourth showcase of her Savage X Fenty designs, she says "every single show" feels as special as the first.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she says. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Asked by the People, whether she plans to showcase some of her new Savage X Fenty looks in her highly anticipated 2023 Super Bowl headlining show, she said, "Whether you see it or not, Savage will be on the body, girl!"