Nature-based solutions heart of Pakistan's climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

Nature based solutions are at the heart of Pakistan's "ambitious" climate action agenda under the convention and Paris Agreement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday while addressing the Saudi Green Initiative meeting at the COP-27 summit in Sharm al-Sheikh in Egypt.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is on a visit to Sharm El-Sheikh to participate in the 70th session of the Conference of Parties.

The premier said that he was heartened by the active interest of members in nature-based initiatives like afforestation which help countries build adaptive capacities, control green house gas emissions, and minimise loss and damage due to climate change at the national and regional level.

"I must mention here that the objective of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) are aligned with the objective of Pakistan’s national forest policy and the Green Pakistan programme, which is focused on protecting, enhancing, and managing our forests, wildlife and ecosystem by 2023," the premier said.

He also lauded Riyadh for driving the Saudi Green Initiative. He said that Pakistan has already extended full cooperation through the exchange of knowledge and the provision of experts.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan expresses a keen willingness to provide and cooperate with all MGI member countries in sharing experience and tech expertise related to the restoration of forests, dryland areas, mangroves, management of protected areas, carbon stock assessment and establishment of forest monitoring systems.

"The MGI initiative is a one big step in the right direct," he said, assuring of Pakistan's full commitment to the initiative's broader objective.

He said that the country looks forward to a close collaboration with the member states, not only in this initiative but in all the actions needed to protect the world.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia review ties to bolster bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. — PM Office

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia expressed determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two brotherly countries, in meeting of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The premier met the crown prince on the sidelines of the COP-27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relations with a view to further enhance the ongoing cooperation in various fields. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which are deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values ​​and an eternal tradition of mutual support. He said that MBS has great respect and love for the people of Saudi Arabia.

The premier also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the two million Pakistanis working in the kingdom, which contributed to the development, prosperity and prosperity of the two brotherly countries.

Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz Sharif and the crown prince expressed satisfaction at the growing high-level ties.

Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the MBS to Pakistan, the premier said that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. He particularly emphasised on the importance of increasing trade, investment, development and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the mutual interest of the people of the two brotherly countries.

While appreciating Saudi Arabia's assistance to Pakistan's flood-affected people, PM Shehbaz Sharif Sharif said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change.

He expressed hope that "COP-27" would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Crown Prince on the functioning of the integrated environmental initiative under and assured the Saudi leadership of full support from Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz to co-chair round table conference

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday will co-chair an important round table with his Norwegian counterpart titled "Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities", on the second day of the high-level segment of COP 27.

He will participate in the important meeting jointly hosted by the German Chancellor and the President of Ghana titled "Scaling Up Action and Support on Loss and Damage — Global Shield Against Climate Risk".

Further, on the sidelines of the conference, the Prime Minister will also meet important world leaders.