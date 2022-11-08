 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

The Firm doesnt want to engage in buzz of Prince Harrys book
The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book

Buckingham Palace is apparently trying to stay away from the buzz of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Palace Confidential, the Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English said that Buckingham Palace is being ‘really careful’ about the 416-page memoir.

"They don't want to engage until they hear what's in it,” she said.

Rebecca added that various people “plumbed into the situation", and the Palace find the title "very very provocative".

The expert added that the Royal Family were unaware of the title “until it was announced publicly".

"They were reading it on social media. His family [and] the royal household were reading it at the same time as we were,” she added.

"And that probably tells you all you need to know,” Rebecca continued.

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie wrote a piece for the Yahoo column that there will be “the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family" no matter how "carefully" Harry treads.

He added: "Palace aides recently told me about the “genuine fear” amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations.”

“But, for Harry, Spare’s larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking."

More From Entertainment:

Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'

Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'
David Beckham shares glimpse of ‘Spice Girls’ reunion at Gori Horner birthday bash

David Beckham shares glimpse of ‘Spice Girls’ reunion at Gori Horner birthday bash

Gerard Pique parents open up about his shocking split with Shakira

Gerard Pique parents open up about his shocking split with Shakira
‘The Crown’ star Imelda Staunton insists season 5 treads a ‘truthful line’

‘The Crown’ star Imelda Staunton insists season 5 treads a ‘truthful line’
Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk seemingly confirm reconciliation rumours

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk seemingly confirm reconciliation rumours
Diana's death dubbed 'powerful place' for Prince Harry to start his memoir from

Diana's death dubbed 'powerful place' for Prince Harry to start his memoir from
Victoria Beckham worried Nicola Peltz rift will ‘cheapen’ her brand

Victoria Beckham worried Nicola Peltz rift will ‘cheapen’ her brand
Stephen Colbert jokes Liz Truss was responsible for ‘killing the Queen’

Stephen Colbert jokes Liz Truss was responsible for ‘killing the Queen’

Selena Gomez still ‘hopeful’ for love after going through past heartbreaks

Selena Gomez still ‘hopeful’ for love after going through past heartbreaks

Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans

Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans
Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’

Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’