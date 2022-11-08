The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book

Buckingham Palace is apparently trying to stay away from the buzz of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Palace Confidential, the Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English said that Buckingham Palace is being ‘really careful’ about the 416-page memoir.

"They don't want to engage until they hear what's in it,” she said.

Rebecca added that various people “plumbed into the situation", and the Palace find the title "very very provocative".

The expert added that the Royal Family were unaware of the title “until it was announced publicly".

"They were reading it on social media. His family [and] the royal household were reading it at the same time as we were,” she added.

"And that probably tells you all you need to know,” Rebecca continued.

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie wrote a piece for the Yahoo column that there will be “the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family" no matter how "carefully" Harry treads.

He added: "Palace aides recently told me about the “genuine fear” amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations.”

“But, for Harry, Spare’s larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking."