Neena Gupta dishes on having daughter outside marriage: ‘suffered and endured’

Neena Gupta has recently reflected on why she decided to have a daughter without marriage while promoting her upcoming movie Uunchai.



In a new interview with Navbharat Times via Pinkvilla, the Goodbye star, who had one daughter Masaba Gupta from her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, revealed she didn’t plan to “fall in love with a person with whom she could not live and have a child as well”.

Reflecting on having daughter out of wedlock, the Badhai Ho Badhai star shared, “I suffered, endured and also enjoyed all of that. What else could I do?”

“I could either keep crying or marry someone pleading I want a child,” explained the actress

She further mentioned, “I never planned that I should do something brave. I just faced the situations God gave me.”

Neena added that she never took “financial or emotional help” from anyone and always “stood” by her decisions.

Besides Neena, Sooraj Barjatya’s new movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Parineeta Chopra in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release in theatres on November 11.