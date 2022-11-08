Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 4

Janvhi Kapoor's film Mili failed to leave any mark at the box office as the film's struggles at the box office continue even after four days in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected around INR 35 lakh on the fourth day of its theatrical release. The film clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot which collected INR 1.5 crore on the fourth day.

It took four days for the survival drama film to reach INR 2 crore mark at the box office and its total collection now stands at INR 2.1 crore in four days. Considering the current numbers, the film will be soon pulled out of theatres if it doesn't pick up pace in the coming days.

Mili is a survival drama which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film is produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor and directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film was released in theatres on November 4, 2022.