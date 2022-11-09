 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares 'I voted' sticker

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares I voted sticker

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle proudly showcased her 'I voted' sticker after casting her ballot in California midterm elections on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex mesmerised fans as she posted a photo of herself wearing an 'I voted' sticker on the website for her Archewell Foundation.

Harry also supported his wife as the couple shared 'checklist and reminders' for other voters.

Meghan's pal and royal biographer Omid Scobie also shared the image on his Twitter account, while urging people to check out the Archewell 'voter checklist'.

Harry - who's not a legal citizen in the US - was unable to vote, however his wife Meghan was born and raised in California so she proudly voted for her favourite candidate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked controversy by getting involved in US politics, with Meghan even cold called Senators last year.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle reveals her plans about Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle reveals her plans about Lilibet, Archie
Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA

Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA
Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music

Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music
Jennifer Lopez takes pride in taking Ben Affleck’s last name

Jennifer Lopez takes pride in taking Ben Affleck’s last name

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life
Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded

Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded
Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’

Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s bond with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s bond with Jennifer Garner
Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse
Kate Middleton, William leave fans in tears with their unexpected gestures

Kate Middleton, William leave fans in tears with their unexpected gestures
Sylvester Stallone reflects on his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone reflects on his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Kate Middleton 'moved away from being Williams' wife to be a leading royal'

Kate Middleton 'moved away from being Williams' wife to be a leading royal'