Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares 'I voted' sticker

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle proudly showcased her 'I voted' sticker after casting her ballot in California midterm elections on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex mesmerised fans as she posted a photo of herself wearing an 'I voted' sticker on the website for her Archewell Foundation.

Harry also supported his wife as the couple shared 'checklist and reminders' for other voters.



Meghan's pal and royal biographer Omid Scobie also shared the image on his Twitter account, while urging people to check out the Archewell 'voter checklist'.

Harry - who's not a legal citizen in the US - was unable to vote, however his wife Meghan was born and raised in California so she proudly voted for her favourite candidate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked controversy by getting involved in US politics, with Meghan even cold called Senators last year.

