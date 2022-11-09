 
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Millie Bobby Brown says her friendship with Noah Schnapp left boyfriend confused

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi's reaction to her friendship with her close friend Noah Schnapp.

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the Enola Homes actor recounted: “Jake, by the way who is my boyfriend, when we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love.'"

"But it's in the most platonic way,” the 18-year-old added.

Brown said of her friend: “We were always able to kind of connect with each other. And it's so platonic, which is so beautiful."

Opening up on her previous heartbreaks, Brown shared: “Men with umbrellas. It's also an ick but a super red flag. Don't hold an umbrella, I can hold my own."

Brown and Schnapp previously told MTV News: “We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together. Because we'd be good roomies.”

“We would. No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours," said Brown.

Schnapp added: "That's my dealbreaker. No kids."

