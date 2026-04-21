Patrick Muldoon sister details actor heartbreaking last few moments

Patrick Muldoon’s sudden death at 57 left fans stunned, and now his sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa, has offered a glimpse into the tragic final moments of the Days of Our Lives star.

Speaking to TMZ, Shana revealed that Muldoon began his Sunday morning in Beverly Hills with a quiet routine.

He shared coffee with his girlfriend before heading to take a shower.

When he didn’t return after some time, his girlfriend went to check and discovered him unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Emergency responders were called immediately.

However, Shana told TMZ that “there was nothing anyone could do.”

Paramedics attempted to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Muldoon’s passing was initially reported as a sudden heart attack.

The actor’s final social media post came just two days earlier, highlighting how unexpected the loss was for his family, friends, and fans.

He is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, his parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., his sister Shana and brother-in-law Ahmet Zappa, and their children, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.