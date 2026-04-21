Mariah Carey shrugs off Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub: ‘Who cares?'

Mariah Carey revealed rather bluntly that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame isn’t on her mind.

For the third year in a row, the five‑time Grammy winner was passed over for induction.

But when TMZ cameras caught up with her, Carey brushed it off with the kind of diva cool only she can deliver.

“No,” she said flatly when asked if the snub bothered her.

Then, with a smile, she added, “Who cares? Like give it to somebody else. Fantastic.”

Instead, Carey made it clear she’s already turning her attention to her true empire: Christmas.

Yes, even in April.

The singer confirmed she’ll begin preparing soon for her annual holiday takeover, the season that has become synonymous with her name thanks to All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Fans, of course, have been vocal online, defending her legacy and questioning why she hasn’t yet been honored.

Carey offered them a virtual hug: “I love my fans. Always!”

With more than 200 million albums sold and 19 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 many expected Carey to have been inducted by now.

But this year’s class went to Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu‑Tang Clan.

Carey, however, isn’t dwelling on it.