Taylor Swift wedding plan skips THIS major step for meaningful cause

Taylor Swift is locking things down – literally and figuratively.

After years of having her travel tracked online, the pop superstar has reportedly given her private jet, a Dassault Falcon 7X, a serious glow-up.

We are talking a new registration number, a full redesign, and a price tag rumoured to hit $15 million. Subtle? Not exactly.

Effective? That’s the idea.

The move comes after college student-turned-flight-tracker Jack Sweeney began monitoring her flights back in 2023, even prompting Swift’s legal team to send a cease and desist over safety concerns.

Meanwhile, off the runway, Swift’s love life is cruising at full speed.

She and Travis Kelce have been inseparable since summer 2023, and now they are planning a Rhode Island wedding – with a twist. Forget luxury gifts. Guests are reportedly being asked to donate to charity instead.

Very-swift coded.

The couple was recently spotted at a New York City concert, where performer Richie Nuzz could not help but share the moment.

“Last night, Taylor Swift was at my show with her fiance. We played for two hours, and she stayed the whole time, even when we went 30 minutes over. She gave us a very generous tip.”

On-brand generosity again.

Between multimillion-dollar jet upgrades and a wedding focused on giving back, Swift seems to be entering her next era with intention – and, clearly, a little extra security.